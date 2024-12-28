If you've been checking the front page of How-To Geek all year, you've seen a diverse collection of content from all corners of the tech universe. But what stories caught your eye the most in 2024?

The following list is comprised solely of the top ten articles–in descending order–based on pageviews. These are the articles people clicked the most. You may be surprised by what made the cut (and what didn't).

Widgets are one of the best ways to customize your smartphone experience, both in terms of style and functionality. If you want to step up your widget game, here are ten of my favorite widgets that I use every single day.

By Ismar Hrnjicevic - Published Jun 29, 2024

For many people, a desktop PC is more than just a functional device. PC building has become a fine art in some circles, and in the pursuit of the perfect PC build, some enthusiasts have resorted to a mild kind of fakery in the form of "dummy" RAM.

By Sydney Butler - Published Jul 31, 2024

8 Plex Is Splitting up Into More Apps

Plex is an all-in-one solution for hosting your own movie and TV library, backing up photos and videos, listening to music, and much more. However, some features will start to move out of the main Plex app to streamline development.

By Corbin Davenport - Published Sep 12, 2024

Every smartphone comes with some form of Android launcher, but few truly transform the way you interact with your phone. For me, that transformation happened with Nova Launcher. It wasn’t just another app; it was my gateway to the full potential of Android customization. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over Nova’s future.

By Kabir Jain - Published Sep 8, 2024

SpaceX's portable Starlink Mini receiver is now available to anyone who wants on-the-go satellite internet. This is the smallest satellite dish in the Starlink catalog, and it's primarily intended for outdoor enthusiasts, frequent travelers, or professionals who work in areas without cell service.

By Andrew Heinzman - Published Jul 11, 2024

Having a 3D printer is great! You can make just about anything you can imagine, as long as it's made from something that comes in the form of a filament. However, there are limits to what you should bring into the world from your imagination. For example, it's probably a bad idea to print any of these.

By Sydney Butler - Published Aug 15, 2024

4 Say Goodbye to Samsung Messages

After two years of gentle nudging, Samsung now says that it will forcefully push customers toward the Google Messages app. New Galaxy smartphones, starting with the U.S. release of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, will not come with Samsung Messages preinstalled.

By Andrew Heinzman - Published Jul 22, 2024

Ever feel like your TV knows a little too much about your binge-watching habits? Smart TVs are notorious for privacy invasion, from voice assistants listening in to tech that tracks every show you watch. Now, with Vizio in Walmart's shopping cart, it's a great time to evaluate what your TV knows.

By Joe Fedewa - Published Mar 18, 2024

If you ever take a look at the back of your smart TV, you'll notice one or more USB ports. These aren't just for show! There are several neat features that these unassuming USB connections unlock.

By Sydney Butler - Published Oct 24, 2024

Verizon has announced the discontinuation of its messaging app, Message+. The process of discontinuing the service will take over a month, and Verizon is recommending people switch to RCS or iMessages.

By Jorge A. Aguilar - Published Oct 3, 2024

