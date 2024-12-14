Android phones are packed with features, but not every one of them is worth keeping enabled. In fact, some can be downright annoying. Here’s a list of settings I always turn off to make my phone work better for me.

Ever had an app suddenly behave differently because it updated on its own? It’s frustrating when features you rely on disappear or change without warning. That’s why I prefer to disable automatic app updates. By updating apps manually, I can check what’s new, decide if it’s worth it, and avoid any unpleasant surprises. It’s a simple adjustment that puts me back in control.

To turn off automatic app updates, open the “Play Store” and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Go to “Settings,” select “Network Preferences,” tap “Auto-update apps,” and choose “Don’t auto-update apps.”

2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Scanning

Even when you turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, your phone doesn’t always stop searching for networks or devices. This little “hidden feature” drains your battery without you realizing it. I always go into the location settings and disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning. After all, if I’ve turned them off, it’s because I don’t want them running. Why let my phone waste power and data looking for connections I’m not interested in?

To turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning, go to “Settings,” then open “Location.” Look for “Location services,” and then toggle both “Wi-Fi scanning” and “Bluetooth scanning” options off.