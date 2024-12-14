Quick Links
Android phones are packed with features, but not every one of them is worth keeping enabled. In fact, some can be downright annoying. Here’s a list of settings I always turn off to make my phone work better for me.
1 Automatic App Updates
Ever had an app suddenly behave differently because it updated on its own? It’s frustrating when features you rely on disappear or change without warning. That’s why I prefer to disable automatic app updates. By updating apps manually, I can check what’s new, decide if it’s worth it, and avoid any unpleasant surprises. It’s a simple adjustment that puts me back in control.
To turn off automatic app updates, open the “Play Store” and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Go to “Settings,” select “Network Preferences,” tap “Auto-update apps,” and choose “Don’t auto-update apps.”
2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Scanning
Even when you turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, your phone doesn’t always stop searching for networks or devices. This little “hidden feature” drains your battery without you realizing it. I always go into the location settings and disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning. After all, if I’ve turned them off, it’s because I don’t want them running. Why let my phone waste power and data looking for connections I’m not interested in?
To turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning, go to “Settings,” then open “Location.” Look for “Location services,” and then toggle both “Wi-Fi scanning” and “Bluetooth scanning” options off.